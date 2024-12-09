Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) CEO Sells $231,235.20 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) CEO Robert William Beck sold 7,104 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $231,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,069.65. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $33.27 on Monday. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $338.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 44.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 207,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 100,560 shares in the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $632,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

