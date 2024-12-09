Raelipskie Partnership Raises Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Raelipskie Partnership boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toyota Motor makes up approximately 1.0% of Raelipskie Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 416,446 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,660,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,415.4% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,603,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $175.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.18. The stock has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

