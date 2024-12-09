Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,549,000 after acquiring an additional 545,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,153,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,749,000 after buying an additional 35,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,853,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $172.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.21 and a 200 day moving average of $163.42. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $180.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.