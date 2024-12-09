Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $130.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

