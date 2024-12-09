Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,917,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $447.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.15. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $360.93 and a 52-week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

