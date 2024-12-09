Quarry LP Raises Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 209.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in YETI by 265.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.15. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

