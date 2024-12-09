Quarry LP Increases Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 378.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 498.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 193,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 161,295 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,252,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,249,000 after acquiring an additional 215,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 43,996 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

TSLX opened at $21.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.59%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

