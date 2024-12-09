Quarry LP Has $75,000 Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 904.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 476.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 335,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 277,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $19.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.17, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 661.59%.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $53,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,945.18. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $977,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,599,348.30. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,210. 8.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

