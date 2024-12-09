Quarry LP Has $70,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quarry LP cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,960,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,518,000 after buying an additional 652,780 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,501,000 after buying an additional 118,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,444,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,867,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK opened at $84.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.76.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.42%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

