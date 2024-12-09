Quarry LP Acquires 2,489 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $19.08 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.