Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,709,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,411,000 after buying an additional 99,946 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 697,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

