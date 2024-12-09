Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 163,732 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,732 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Quarry LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 178,383 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 184.7% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 677,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 439,542 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.8% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL opened at $26.61 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

