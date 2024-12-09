Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $64,061,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,369,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,210 shares during the period. Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $40,779,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The trade was a 34.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 256,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $7,459,100.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,335,313.10. This trade represents a 30.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,693 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.61 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.94.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

