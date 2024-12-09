Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,458 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,749 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 138,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 80,364 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $424,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 20,281 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.3244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

