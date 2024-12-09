Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.95 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $12,170,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,751,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $83.13 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.59.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $952.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $80,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,199.08. This trade represents a 18.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $4,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,761,435.64. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.