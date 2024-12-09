Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 429,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,179,000. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 710,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,841,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 1,070,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,570,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $72.22 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

