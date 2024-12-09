Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $253,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on COLM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM stock opened at $88.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $89.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

