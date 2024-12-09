Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Boosted by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $41,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services stock opened at $332.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.27 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.81.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

