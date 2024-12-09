Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 434,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 388,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 39.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total value of $285,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,035. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.98, for a total value of $107,057.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,907.06. This represents a 11.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KWR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

KWR opened at $156.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $151.31 and a 1 year high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

