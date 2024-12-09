Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $144.23 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average of $140.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,980. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

