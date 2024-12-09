Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 2,329 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 59.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,985,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,488.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 966,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 939,447 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,892,000 after acquiring an additional 711,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 375,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,184. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.5 %

LNC stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.