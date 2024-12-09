Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 13,312 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 59,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.80 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,094,897.32. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $698,569.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,656.02. This represents a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,010 shares of company stock worth $7,678,076 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

