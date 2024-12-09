Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 11,630 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 325.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Robert Neil Mackay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $215,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,613.26. This represents a 46.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $47,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,114,360.74. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,440 shares of company stock worth $5,425,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

NYSE CUBI opened at $55.43 on Monday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.09). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

