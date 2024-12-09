Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $526,000 in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 90.2% during the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 53.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,714 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 25.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at $1,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

BLCO stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLCO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bausch + Lomb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Bausch + Lomb Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

