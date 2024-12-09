Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $512,000 in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $497,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,929.87. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $934,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,898 shares in the company, valued at $30,043,710.36. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,455 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of Matson stock opened at $151.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $169.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.91. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

