PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 121.0% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $92,727,000 after acquiring an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $273,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,062 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $431.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $428.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

