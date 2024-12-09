Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,592 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $60,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 36.1% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 167.2% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

Shares of HON opened at $226.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.75 and a 200 day moving average of $210.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

