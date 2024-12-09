Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $181,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 534.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,320,000 after buying an additional 2,138,693 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,223,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,879,000 after buying an additional 1,365,811 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 326.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,774,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,343,000 after buying an additional 1,358,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $112.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.93. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.