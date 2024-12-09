PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Trimmed by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PPG opened at $125.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

