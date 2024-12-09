Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) is PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Post comprises 5.7% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $17,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 46.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Post by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth $769,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $117.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.46 and a 52 week high of $121.38.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $120,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,409.80. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,491.14. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

