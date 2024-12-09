Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $395,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 62.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBK. DA Davidson downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.