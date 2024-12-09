Point72 DIFC Ltd Sells 3,123 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1,740.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 55.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 79.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 1,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $2,585,366.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. This trade represents a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.17. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

