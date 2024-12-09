Point72 DIFC Ltd Sells 28,664 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 83.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,664 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

