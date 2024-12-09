Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,080 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth about $865,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in News by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 199,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,107 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of News by 27.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of News by 11.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in News by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74,405 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.38. News Co. has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

