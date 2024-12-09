Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPAY. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter worth $59,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth $109,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 51,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $413,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,040. This trade represents a 26.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Repay Stock Up 3.9 %

RPAY opened at $7.98 on Monday. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

