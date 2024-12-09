Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $124,000 in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,309.50. This trade represents a 3.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

