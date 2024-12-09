Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $106,000 in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,771 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URBN. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $1,609,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 28,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 173,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 58,987 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,433,000 after buying an additional 62,019 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $52.68.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

