Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $4.38 Million Position in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) by 1,410.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.50% of enGene worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in enGene by 50.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in enGene in the second quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on enGene in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

enGene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $8.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 19.52 and a current ratio of 19.52. enGene Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at enGene

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion purchased 41,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $248,584.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,059,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,970.23. This represents a 2.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 420,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

