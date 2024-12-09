Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,810 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Core Scientific worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Core Scientific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Core Scientific by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Core Scientific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

CORZ opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.14. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CORZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Core Scientific from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Core Scientific

Insider Activity

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,661,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,411,205.40. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,278.29. This trade represents a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.