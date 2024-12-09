Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,770,000 after buying an additional 505,632 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after acquiring an additional 368,354 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,963,000 after buying an additional 187,822 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,178,000 after buying an additional 173,144 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

