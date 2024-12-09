Pier Capital LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,280,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 472.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 283,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after acquiring an additional 234,202 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 34.3% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.56.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $221.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.44. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $228.10.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

