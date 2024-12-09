Peloton Wealth Strategists Trims Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Exelixis by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 991,494 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,979,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,993,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after buying an additional 370,199 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,394,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,463,075. This trade represents a 16.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Poste sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,680. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,736 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,610. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.