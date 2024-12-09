Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,945 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after buying an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,302 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $81,405,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $261.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.17.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $399.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

