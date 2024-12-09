Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Objectivity Squared LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,194,000 after buying an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000.

IWD stock opened at $195.92 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.98 and its 200-day moving average is $184.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

