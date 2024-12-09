Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 793 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 87,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,672,000 after acquiring an additional 574,897 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 675.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.1842 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

