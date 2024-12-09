Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 1,340 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF makes up 2.8% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDQ opened at $25.06 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.