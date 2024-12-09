PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.57. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $9,246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,863,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,753,008.36. The trade was a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,238,100 shares of company stock valued at $132,147,631. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 391.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,540,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after buying an additional 1,226,909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 863,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 492,053 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,516,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 499,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,268 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

