Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.88% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $24,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,274,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,852,000 after buying an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 394,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 212,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $76.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $64.19 and a one year high of $76.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

