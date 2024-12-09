Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 9,796 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,229,000 after buying an additional 1,691,945 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,238 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604,367 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,571,000 after buying an additional 122,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 106.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,200 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $27.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

