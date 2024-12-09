Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,935 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $764,543,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after buying an additional 1,427,664 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,993,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 788.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 561,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1,238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,488,000 after acquiring an additional 558,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $207.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.46. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $130.27 and a one year high of $223.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.